OAKLAND — Mountain Laurel Medical Center has awarded Daystar Builders of Grantsville the bid for a construction project that will expand clinical services at the Oakland practice at 1027 Memorial Drive.
The renovations will create a dedicated exterior entrance and waiting area for the Mountain Laurel Community Pharmacy as well as improved and co-located space for behavioral health services. Construction includes the addition of diagnostic imaging as a service.
This will be Mountain Laurel Medical Center’s second project with Omni Associates-Architects Inc. of Fairmont, West Virginia, and the second time to expand clinical services at the Oakland location. A two-story expansion was completed in 2019 that added five additional exam rooms, a laboratory and a large conference room for the medical facility.
In addition to the Oakland practice, Mountain Laurel Medical Center has locations in Grantsville and Westernport.
“Mountain Laurel’s mission of providing high quality primary care to the community regardless of ability to pay is further advanced with this renovation and additional services. Partnering in this project with local businesses provides a unique collaborative opportunity,” said Brian Bailey, chief executive officer.
