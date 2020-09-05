Mountain Laurel Medical Center team earns quality status

WESTERNPORT — Mountain Laurel Medical Center’s Westernport location has received the National Committee for Quality Assurance Patient-Centered Medical Home status.
“The NCQA PCMH recognition was developed to identify medical practices that have invested in a model of care that puts the patients at the forefront and where continuous quality improvement is a priority,” said Shawn Long, chief medical officer. Mountain Laurel Medical Center adopted the model over seven years ago and set the stage for all sites to uniformly provide care using policies and procedures that align with the concept and achieve a high standard of care.
Every employee across the organization contributes daily to the continuation of this level of care, Long said. “Thank you to the Westernport team. Since the day of opening that site, the entire staff has displayed team-based care; has placed a value on care management and patient education; has tracked, measured and continuously improved the quality of care; has prioritized care transitions; and has provided incredible access for the community they serve.”
Long also recognized Barb Monn for her work on the lengthy application process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.