Mountain Laurelearns quality award, diabetes accreditation

OAKLAND — Mountain Laurel Medical Center has received a Quality Improvement Award from the Health Resources and Services Administration for its Uniform Data System performance as a community health center.
The information is used to track national trends in health care delivery, metrics on targeted improvement initiatives and demographics. Mountain Laurel Medical Center has received the annual award for the past seven years based on data displaying the quality and value of service to the communities it serves.
“Thank you for the teamwork to make this happen, the patient-focused care that we clearly deliver and your commitment to continuous improvement that made this recognition possible. We are Making a Difference,” CEO Brian Bailey told his staff.
The center also earned accreditation by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists.
Diabetes education is a covered Medicare benefit when delivered through an accredited program.
ADCES is a national accredited organization for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.