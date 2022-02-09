PAW PAW, W.Va. — Mountaineer Community Health Center of Paw Paw has entered into an agreement with The Thrasher Group for the construction of a medical specialty center.
The center had been awarded a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for $511,044 to build the specialty center at its Winchester Street property.
Construction of the specialty center is anticipated to begin sometime this spring and completed by mid-December.
Possible services to be provided at the center include, orthopedics, podiatry, dermatology, psychiatry, cardiac, dental, OB-GYN, physical therapy, X-ray and radiology.
Residents in Mountaineer Community Health Center’s service area currently must travel to Martinsburg, Cumberland or Winchester, Virginia, to access these services.
The Thrasher Group is a full-service architecture and engineering firm that has served clients in West Virginia and beyond for over 37 years. Based in Bridgeport, Thrasher employs hundreds of technical and professional staff members across the mid-Atlantic region.
Advertisement for bids should begin on March 14 and the successful bid should be awarded by April 14.
