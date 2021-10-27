CUMBERLAND — Mountainside Home Realty is opening its doors as a new locally owned independent real estate company based in Allegany County.
Created by broker/owner Ally Litten, the real brokerage will offer residential and commercial real estate services in Maryland and West Virginia.
“As a top producer for a franchised local real estate agency for nearly five years, I saw the need for a 100% locally owned company dedicated to property owners in Allegany, Garrett, Mineral and Hampshire counties,” Litten said in making her announcement.
She believes that her background in regional digital marketing and marketing strategy will allow Mountainside Home Realty to compete for home buyers’ attention throughout the mid- Atlantic without needing a franchise affiliation.
“There was a time before the internet when affiliating with a larger metro-based firm was the only practical way to operate a real estate office here in the tri-state area,” she said.
“But our new brokerage will be able to take advantage of all national home sales sites like Redfin and Zillow to attract buyers and spend more of our effort on supporting local sellers with our listing tools and attentive personal service.”
Mountainside Home Realty will be centrally located at 28 Washington St., adjacent to Prospect Square and the Allegany County Courthouse in Cumberland. That building, also known as the Hoye House, is thought to be the oldest standing structure in the city. Records date it back to 1796, just two years after George Washington’s final visit to the Fort Cumberland parade grounds over which the home was built.
With a primary focus on creative marketing and exceptional customer service, Mountainside Home Realty will offer a professional website and active social media accounts to advertise listings and promote the local area as a place to visit, live and work remotely.
“My plan is to partner real estate with high-quality advertising that reaches a large audience of potential buyers and sellers,” said Litten. “Every home will have a custom-made marketing plan and will be professionally presented.”
A native of Allegany County, Litten’s professional goal is to create a long-lasting company that can grow with the trends of the real estate market as well as the local community and economy.
“I am tired of seeing big companies come in and out of our area with no regard to our amazing community. Mountainside Home Realty is built around every client and customer who supported me over the years,” she concluded. “I owe it to them and to our community to build a brand that will last. This isn’t just a business to me; it’s my dream.”
More information can be found at www.mdmountainsidehomes.com or by calling 301-722-0190.
