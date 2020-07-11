National Jet adds quality engineer

LAVALE — National Jet Co. has hired Hunter Frank as quality engineer.
He had served as a quality engineer intern at the plant for four months. In addition to some of his previous duties, Frank will also be responsible for maintaining the company’s ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, facilitating audits, establishing and overseeing inspection requirements, investigating, resolving, and dispositioning quality related issues, managing calibration processes, and creating and editing engineering drawings.
A resident of Rawlings, Frank recently received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland through Frostburg State University. He is the son of Leann and David Frank.
During his time at National Jet, he has become an integral part of the machining team, and management said his skills and education him an ideal fit for the company, an international leader in micro-hole drilling located in LaVale.
