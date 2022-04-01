MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — National Poultry Day serves as an opportunity to showcase the important role poultry plays in feeding America. Pilgrim’s Pride continues to play a key part in making sure West Virginia households have food throughout the year, thanks to its generous contributions to Mountaineer Food Bank.
In 2021 alone, Pilgrim’s Pride donated 361,370 pounds of chicken to Mountaineer Food Bank, worth approximately $332,458.
“The staggering contributions Pilgrim’s Pride made throughout 2021 helped our organization successfully feed countless families across the Mountain State.” said Chad Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Mountaineer Food Bank. “Mountaineer Food Bank ensures that West Virginians in nearly every county have food on their table and Pilgrim’s is an important part of that effort. National Poultry Day gives us an opportunity to thank Pilgrim’s for its continued support.”
Pilgrim’s Pride is the largest producer of poultry products in West Virginia, with nearly half of the poultry products coming from Hardy County. Pilgrim’s provides jobs for thousands of people within Hardy and surrounding counties, creating an economic impact in the hundreds of millions of dollars annually.
Mountaineer Food Bank was established in 1981 and is the state’s largest emergency food provider, distributing more than 23 million pounds annually. Mountaineer Food Bank provides food and other household items to more than 460 feeding programs at food pantries in 48 counties across the state.
