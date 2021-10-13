ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Governor’s Cup will take up a yearlong residency at Boordy Vineyards in Baltimore County for winning the competition that featured 160 entries from nearly 30 wineries.
The annual contest features Maryland-made wines, produced with grapes and fruits grown in the state. Maryland vineyards currently grow nearly 1,000 acres of grapes throughout each of the state’s unique growing regions.
“For the second year in a row, a Bordeaux blend has taken top honors,” said Kevin Atticks, executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association. “The Landmark Reserve further illustrates that serious red blends have become the benchmark.” The Bordeaux-style blend was produced from grapes grown on the winery’s South Mountain Vineyard in Frederick County.
The Governor’s Cup Competition was twice delayed due to COVID restrictions. Originally planned for August 2020, the competition was finally held on Feb. 5 with a cohort of judges and staff.
Southern Maryland’s Port of Leonardtown Winery earned the 2020 Jack Aellen Cup at this year’s competition. The 2019 vintage of McIntosh Run, an apple wine, earned a gold medal and the “Best in Class” distinction for fruit wine at this year’s Governor’s Cup. The wine then secured victory in a final taste-off of fruit wines, meads and ciders.
Opened in 2010, Port of Leonardtown Winery is one of the nation’s only winery cooperatives, run by Southern Maryland growers. Winemaker Lauren Zimmerman has produced other “best in show” wines, including the Barbera Reserve 2015.
The entire list of medalists may be viewed online at marylandwine.com.
