OAKLAND — The Garrett County Department of Business Development has launched a new Business Spotlight Program to showcase businesses and nonprofit organizations and the services and products that they provide.
Each participating business or organization will be featured randomly with a colorful ad across Garrett County Business Development’s marketing and social media platforms. The featured spotlight will include links to the business website, address, phone number and social media platforms. The featured organization will be able to share it on their own social media and marketing platforms.
“We have recently brought Mr. Connor Norman on board as our business development specialist and we are eager to continue to assist our local businesses,” said Garrett County Commission Chair Paul Edwards. “This spotlight initiative will be a great way to highlight our local resources.”
To learn more about the program, contact 301-334-7281 or cnorman@garrettcounty.org.
