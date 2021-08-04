OAKLAND — The annual Greater Oakland Business Association dinner has been canceled for this year out of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but nominations for officers are still being accepted.
An election will be held to replace officials whose terms are expiring — Fred Gregg, president, and Chelsea Stuck, board member. The other members are Chip Lee, Josh Bosley and Peggy Jamison, designee of the mayor. Nicole McCullough serves as the business coordinator for the town.
The board meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Oakland City Hall, unless otherwise noted.
The new term will begin in September. To nominate someone to serve on the GOBA board, call McCullough at 301-334-2691 or email her at mainstreetgoba@gmail.com.
