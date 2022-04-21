MCHENRY — Garrett College, in partnership with the Garrett County Department of Economic Development and Mountain Maryland Tech Network, is working to help improve the economic conditions of rural Appalachia through the “Power of Possibilities.” The initiative focuses on emerging industries, business collaboration and entrepreneurship to develop and advance the tri-state region.
Participants recently completed the All-In Business Competition at Garrett College. Competitors worked to develop and craft a business plan, followed by a final pitch of their idea before presenting the concepts at the annual POP Summit.
Oakland residents Fred and Cindy Bakken, owners of Dunderbakken, were awarded first place with a $1,000 cash prize for their plan to manufacture precision parts, made to customer specifications, using both manual and computerized machining equipment and 3D printing.
Second and third place winners, all of Oakland, were Danny and Ingrid Bucci of D&I Lawn and Landscaping and John Fowler for his business plan, Community Benefits Administration LLC.
Motivational speaker Master Rick Rando gave the keynote address. Experienced in entrepreneurship and focused team-building, he has conducted thousands of presentations on empowerment and leadership in the business world and academia.
Taylor Made Deep Creek Vacation & Sales also presented at the summit. Jodi and Joe Refosco and Chad Taylor were recipients of the 2021 Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award. Jodi Refosco shared their journey and lessons learned since the company’s inception in 2008.
Past competitors from the Power of Possibilities event participated in the panel discussion and Q&A.
For more information, contact Kaitlyn Glotfelty at 301-387-3770 or kaitlyn.glotfelty@garrettcollege.edu.
