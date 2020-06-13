OAKLAND — CurlyRed, a branding, print and web design firm, is moving its downtown Oakland office from 204 Alder St. to 108 S. Second St. in the historic Republican newspaper building.
The new location is directly above The Gallery Shop and professional offices for The Garrett County Arts Council and Oakland Arts & Entertainment District.
M. Kendall Ludwig began CurlyRed in 2007 with the desire to create usable art. In her 13 years as president and principal designer, CurlyRed has provided creative and timeless branding, print and web solutions for companies and nonprofits across the country.
In 2011, CurlyRed was certified as a MBE/WBE business by the state of Maryland, is a Woman Owned Small Business and was certified as a Historically Underutilized Business Zone in 2017 by the Small Business Administration.
Joining Ludwig in the new office is her husband, vice president and principal developer Mark Ludwig, as well as design interns from local universities.
CurlyRed will share the space with Angie Sincell, owner of Eye for Art Studio, which provides art classes for all ages and abilities, including classes in painting and photography.
M. Kendall Ludwig hopes to be using the office space regularly by early fall of 2020.
