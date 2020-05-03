CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation announced 14 new online services on Maryland Business Express that will make it easier for businesses to get back into good standing status, a requirement necessary for many types of coronavirus-related relief.
Some of the new online filing options are for businesses that need to revive and the department is waiving any related online expedited fees to help Marylanders keep their businesses active.
Corporations may revive or dissolve their businesses online. The department has created a new good standing checklist that will make it easier for business owners to determine whether their business is in good standing and will instruct them on how to correct any deficiencies. Business owners can sign up to receive updates and email reminders.
For a list of resources to help businesses whose daily operations are affected during the state of emergency, visit the Maryland Business Express webpage.
