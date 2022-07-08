LONACONING — When Christina (Miller) Nolan decided to get back into crafting over two years ago, she never imagined she’d be opening a brick and mortar shop where her Great-Great-Aunt Mabel Schaidt sold wallpaper years ago. “It’s destined to be a good thing for all of us,” Nolan said.
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nolan was unable to visit the hospital or discuss treatment with medical personnel face-to-face when her mother was admitted after having a stroke. Helpless and frustrated, she decided to throw herself into her crafting, ultimately naming the small business Peace by Piece. For nearly two years, she has run the business from her home, frequenting vendor fairs, selling her items on Etsy and making items for family and friends.
When 17 Main St. in Lonaconing became available for lease in early February, she and Christina Clark of CMC Cleaning Service LLC decided to occupy the space together and bring more business to their small town. “It’s so great to see another business opening on Main Street — especially a creative retail shop. Welcome to the neighborhood,” Mindy Wilkinson, owner of She’s So Pretty, said.
An open house was held in April at AtEase Security, thanks to owner Chuck Haney, with a debut performance by local band Anntarro, featuring Nolan’s youngest son, Jordan, and his friends Kage Tawney, Dawson Ternent and James House. The band takes its name from a family friend Ann Spataro, who encouraged the youngest Nolan son to reach for his dreams.
In lieu of a grand opening, Nolan is planning six monthly summer festivals she has dubbed ‘’For the Love of the Stage Social” — Local Vendor Exhibition & Flea Market. The proceeds from the six events will build a scholarship fund at Mountain Ridge High School in honor of former technical director Dave Knotts. The two $500 scholarships will be awarded to a tech student and a drama student. All monies above the cost of the scholarships will go to the drama department as a whole. Festivals will be held Aug. 14, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.
Local vendors have been invited to participate via consignment in order to offer the area a vast array of handmade goods, artwork, bakery and farm fresh items. Vendors include BackCountry Homemade, Grandma’s Towels, LePlatt Creations, Little Love Creations, Rustic Log Works, Stellasdots, The Linden Tree, Tidbits, WRB Artworks, Almost Heaven Farms and Basecamp Coffee.
Business hours are Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
