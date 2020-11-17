CUMBERLAND — Two new staff members — Destiny Hair and Elizabeth Daniels — have joined Perry Wellington Realty’s office in the Queen City.
Hair graduated from Allegany High School with a culinary arts degree and is also a heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician.
Hair became a Realtor because of the flexibility of scheduling, which offers more time to spend with her son.
She has an appreciation of local architecture prominent in Cumberland and delights in bringing in people from out of the area to invest in the local market.
Hair can be reached at 240-362-4717 or at the Perry Wellington office at 240-979-4660.
Daniels, who was born in Oakland and raised in Terra Alta, West Virginia, worked in health care for the state of Maryland for the past 25 years.
“In my new role, my goal is to be defined by my professionalism, follow through and my commitment to you, my customer,” Daniels said. “I feel that a referral from my customer is one of the highest compliments that I can receive.”
Daniels can be reached at 410-707-4454 or at the Perry Wellington office at 240-979-4660.
