MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Jenise Wolfe has been honored as the November Team Member of the Month for the Pilgrim's Moorefield fresh plant. Wolfe works in the Dapec 2 Department on day shift and has worked for the company since May 2007.
“Jenise gives 110% every day and shows initiative by performing tasks without being asked. She comes to work every day and does a great job,” said Steve Southerly, her supervisor. Wolfe demonstrated the ownership value, which is to be committed to results, focus on details and take responsibility.
Wesley Pratt has been honored as the December Team Member of the Month. Pratt works in the Evisceration Department on day shift and has worked for the company since November 2006.
“Wesley has excellent attendance and does a great job performing all of his job tasks,” said Theresa Burgess, his supervisor. He demonstrated the availability value, which is to be receptive and open, always be prepared and motivated to take on new challenges.
Betty Zirk has been honored as the January Team Member of the Month. Zirk works in the Dapec 1 Department on night shift and has worked for the company since May 1992.
Her supervisor, Jessica Lipscomb commented, “Betty is a hard worker with great attendance. She is an excellent example of an all-star employee.” She demonstrated the availability value.
Team Member of the Month is a program that has been implemented to recognize employees for their outstanding merit and work ethic. Employees in the program have exhibited outstanding work characteristics in the categories of the company values: determination, simplicity, availability, humility, sincerity, discipline and ownership.
Pilgrim’s employs approximately 58,500 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K. and continental Europe. The company’s primary distribution is through retailers and food service distributors. For more information, visit www.pilgrims.com.
