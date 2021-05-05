MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Martin Conrad was named the January Team Member of the Month for the Pilgrim's Moorefield fresh plant. Conrad works in the Evisceration Department on night shift and has worked for the company since February 2014.
“Martin is very active being a safety representative. He is very passionate about his duties and coworkers,” his nomination read.
Marvin Whetzel has been honored as the February Team Member of the Month. He works in the Live Receiving Department on day shift and has worked for the company since September 2012.
“Marvin is very dependable. He is always willing to go the extra mile and we appreciate his reliability,” his nomination read.
Dakota Sulser was named the March Team Member of the Month. He works in the Live Receiving Department on night shift and has worked for the company since October 2016.
“Dakota’s position plays a very important role in our process. As a yard jockey, his job is to insure that the chicken trailers are in position prior to start of shift. Dakota goes above and beyond his job to make this task happen safely. He is also an outstanding team player. He is always willing to help out whenever is needed,” his nomination read.
The Team Member of the Month program recognized employees for their outstanding merit and work ethic. Employees in the program have exhibited outstanding work characteristics in the categories of the company values: determination, simplicity, availability, humility, sincerity, discipline and ownership.
