MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Stephen Iser has been honored as the October Team Member of the Month for the Pilgrim's Moorefield fresh plant. Iser works in the Shipping Department on day shift and has worked for the company since January 1993.
“Stephen is always willing to fill in whenever and whereever he is needed. He is the go toperson for just about every department when looking for product. We greatly appreciate Stephen,” said Todd Bramsen, cold storage manager. Stephen demonstrated the availability value, which is to be receptive and open, always be prepared and motivated to take on new challenges, and the discipline value, which is to be punctual, fulfill commitments, deliver results and do not make excuses.
Brett Armentrout has been honored as the November Team Member of the Month. Armentrout works in the Dapec 4 Department on night shift and has worked for the company since February.
His manager, Richard Shanholtz, said, “Brett has outstanding work ethics. He has excellent attendance, very motivated and always gives 100% in his work.” Armentrout demonstrated the determination value, which is to be relentless, deliver superior results, adopt a sense of urgency and make things happen.
Laura Heavener has been honored as the December Team Member of the Month. Heavener works in the Live Receiving Department on day shift and has worked for the company since November 2007.
Her supervisor, Kim Mowery, said, “Laura is doing a great job. She keeps everyone motivated and always pushes hard to meet department goals. She is an amazing asset to our team. I thank her for doing such a great job.” Laura demonstrated the determination value.
The Team Member of the Month is a program that has been implemented to recognize employees for their outstanding merit and work ethic. Employees in the program have exhibited outstanding work characteristics in the categories of the company values: determination, simplicity, availability, humility, sincerity, discipline and ownership.
