CUMBERLAND — Potomac Edison has completed the installation of four new electric vehicle fast-charging stations in Frostburg and Friendsville, expanding its network of publicly available stations in Maryland.
Fast-charging stations, also known as direct-current fast chargers, can provide an 80% charge for most electric or hybrid vehicles in less than an hour, enabling drivers to recharge during the day or on a break. The new stations are part of Potomac Edison’s EV Driven pilot program, a five-year Maryland Public Service Commission-approved program designed to benefit the state’s environment by reducing auto emissions and supporting Maryland’s goal to reach 300,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. Potomac Edison is installing 59 charging stations, including 20 fast-charging stations, across its seven-county Maryland territory over the course of the program, which runs through 2023.
“The new additions to our charging station network will further support the adoption of electric vehicles in Maryland and align with our mission to build a more sustainable future for the communities we serve,” said Linda Moss, president of FirstEnergy’s Maryland operations.
Potomac Edison’s new fast-charging stations in Frostburg are located behind the Frostburg Library at 65 E. Main St., just minutes from Interstate 68 and walkable to a variety of restaurants and shops in downtown Frostburg.
The company’s fast-charging stations in Friendsville are located less than a mile from Interstate 68, at the Friendsville Veterans Memorial Park off Maple Street, near the intersection of Church Lane. Drivers stopping for a charge can walk to a variety of cafés and restaurants in the town of Friendsville, visit the Veterans Memorial or stretch their legs on the nearby Kendall Trail along the Youghiogheny River. Potomac Edison also installed a Level 2 charging station at the Friendsville location that can accommodate two vehicles for simultaneous charging and deliver eight to 24 miles of range per hour of charging.
The installation of fast-charging stations near highways, including the Frostburg and Friendsville stations, helps to meet the National Electric Highway Coalition’s goal to make EV charging convenient for interstate drivers. The NEHC, which FirstEnergy joined in 2021, is a collaboration among electric companies committed to providing fast-charging stations that will allow the public to drive EVs with confidence along major U.S. travel corridors.
