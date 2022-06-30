KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital has been awarded the American College of Radiology gold seal of accreditation in computed tomography. The three-year accreditation was earned following a recent review of the hospital’s radiology practices by the ACR. CT scanning is a noninvasive medical imaging test that helps physicians diagnose and treat various medical conditions.
“Achieving the ACR gold seal of accreditation indicates the highest level of image quality and patient safety,” said April Spotts, radiology manager. “The Radiology Department of Potomac Valley Hospital has worked hard to earn this recognition, and we are proud to be able to continuously offer safe, quality services to our patients.”
The accreditation is awarded to facilities that meet ACR practice parameters and technical standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which provides the facility with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
“The staff at PVH works continually to ensure that we provide the best possible care,” said Mark Boucot, president and CEO at PVH. “Accreditation of our services by organizations such as the ACR underscores the fact that Potomac Valley Hospital works diligently to provide the care the people of this area need and deserve. I’m honored to be working with such a dedicated staff.”
