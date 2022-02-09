CUMBERLAND — Tim Gabriele, a senior vice president/ branch director in RBC Wealth Management’s Cumberland office, was recently named to the firm’s President’s Council list for 2021.
RBC Wealth Management’s President’s Council award annually recognizes employees for outstanding performance and professional growth and demonstrating leadership in client service.
Financial advisers assist individual and corporate clients in selecting appropriate investments including stocks, taxable and tax-exempt bonds, options and mutual funds. They also assist clients with retirement plans and goals-based planning.
