CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Tourism, in partnership with the Downtown Cumberland Business Association, Cumberland Downtown Development Commission and FrostburgFirst, will give away $1,000 in cash prizes during the Shop Small, Win Big Contest through Dec. 20 to encourage shopping locally during the holiday season.
Residents who purchase online or in person from small businesses in Allegany County during the contest period can submit entries that will qualify them to win weekly drawings for $50 Visa gift cards as well as the grand prize drawing for a $550 Visa gift card.
To enter the contest, participants must submit a separate entry form for each qualifying purchase. There is no minimum purchase required. There is no limit on the number of entries a person can submit. The next drawing for the $50 Visa gift cards will take place on Dec. 14 and the grand prize drawing for the $550 Visa gift card will be on Dec. 21. The hope is that winners of the gift cards will reinvest those dollars back into the community throughout the holiday season.
While shoppers can purchase from any qualifying business in Allegany County, as defined in the official contest rules and regulations, to be eligible for entry to the contest, businesses that have signed up to be a “participating business” have pledged to make employee, community and visitor safety a priority during the holiday season. Visit the contest webpage for a list of participating businesses and businesses with e-commerce options and local “Made in Allegany County” products.
The Shop Small, Win Big Contest is a small part of a bigger initiative of Allegany County Tourism to push “home for the holidays.”. Learn more about the Shop Small, Win Big Contest and all that’s happening through the holidays by visiting mdmountainside.com/winbig.
