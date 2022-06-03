RIDGELEY, W.Va. — Tri-State Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., a commercial and industrial full-service roofing, sheet metal and HVAC company in Ridgeley, was recently honored by the Tri-State/Service Roofing and Sheet Metal Group with its Safety Award at the company’s annual meeting.
The Safety Award was established in 1982 and is given to the company within the Tri-State/Service Group that has achieved the highest overall safety performance in that year. Tri-State’s Cumberland division in Ridgeley was among 12 companies competing for the honor.
The Tri-State/Service Group works continuously to improve safety performance — evaluating and refining processes daily — with a zero injury and illness goal through their safety program “Working. Safe.”
Marking its 99th anniversary this year, the Tri-State/Service Group of companies serves customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States with locations in Parkersburg, Charleston, Morgantown, Ridgeley; Lexington, Kentucky; Richmond, Charlottesville and Martinsville, Virginia; Greenville, Raleigh and Wilmington, North Carolina; and Ocala, Florida.
