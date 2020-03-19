Rock joins GRMC Health and Wellness services

OAKLAND — Kelly Rock, a nationally board certified psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner, has joined Garrett Regional Medical Center’s Health and Wellness services at its location in Oakland.
Rock works with patients from age 5 to adulthood in diagnosing and treating a variety of psychiatric conditions, including depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, bipolar disorders, schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.
After practicing as a registered nurse for over 10 years, Rock completed graduate and doctoral level training, then earned national certification. She has practiced since 2007 in both inpatient and outpatient settings, specializing in psychiatric diagnostic reasoning and medication management.
Rock has worked in a variety of psychiatric clinical settings as a nurse practitioner in rural North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland. She serves as co-director of the Nurse Practitioner Association of Maryland, Mountain District, and is a member in the American Psychiatric Nurses Association, International Society of Psychiatric Nurses and American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
