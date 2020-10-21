ROCKY GAP — Rocky Gap Casino Resort will host its fourth annual food donation drive to benefit the Western Maryland Food Bank Nov. 1-25.
In exchange for donating any nonperishable food item, all True Rewards members will receive $5 in free slots play to use at the casino, limited to one food item per guest, per promotional day.
All items will be collected near the entrance of the casino.
Since 1983, the local food bank has worked to enhance food rescue and food distribution systems, addressing invisible hunger in the community. The nonprofit distributes food to local organizations and member agencies, including church pantries, day care centers, on-site feeding programs, emergency assistance organizations and more, serving more than 10,000 individuals monthly.
More information about the WFMB may be found at www.wmdfoodbank.org.
More information about the Rocky Gap Casino Resort may be found online at www.rockygapcasino.com.
