Rocky Gap Casino Resort

This file photo shows Rocky Gap Casino Resort.

 Submitted Photo

ROCKY GAP — Rocky Gap Casino Resort was awarded seven wins in this year’s Casino Player Magazine’s “Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards.”

Casino Player Magazine awarded Rocky Gap Casino Resort first place for “Best Casino Cocktail Service;” “Best Seafood” and “Best View” for Lakeside Grille; “Best Outdoor Dining” for Signatures Bar & Grill; and “Best Bar,” “Best After-Hours Spot” and “Best Place to People Watch” for On the Rocks.

For more information about Rocky Gap Casino Resort, visit www.rockygapcasino.com.

