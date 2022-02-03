ROCKY GAP — Rocky Gap Casino Resort has received AAA’s prestigious Four Diamond award for the 22nd consecutive year.
“We are delighted to have once again received the prestigious Four Diamond award from AAA,” said Brian Kurtz, senior vice president and general manager of Rocky Gap. “We are proud of our team at Rocky Gap, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure an exceptional experience for guests of our picturesque retreat.”
To earn the coveted designation, AAA conducts unscheduled inspections of hotels across the country to evaluate and provide a rating based on quality, cleanliness, condition and overall hospitality of the property.The Four Diamond award is given to hotels with upscale style and amenities with great guest service.
For more information about Rocky Gap Casino Resort, visit www.rockygapcasino.com.
