Rocky Gap resort earns platinum award
ROCKY GAP — Rocky Gap Casino Resort has been recognized as a Smart Meetings Platinum Choice Awards winner for the second consecutive year.
The resort has been recognized as a leader in the hospitality industry that displays the highest standards of overall excellence in service and amenities. Votes are cast by Smart Meetings readers and industry professionals.
With tens of thousands of square feet of meeting space, Rocky Gap is a popular destination for private events. In addition to four 600-square-foot meeting rooms, an executive board room and two private dining rooms, Rocky Gap offers outdoor events at the Allegheny Event Center, the Lakeside Reception Area, Lakeside Terrace and Golfview Pavilion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.