ROCKY GAP — Rocky Gap Casino Resort collected 378 toys for local children through the annual Toys for Tots drive, a holiday gift collection program sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to benefit less fortunate youth.
True Rewards members who donated new or unused toys during the drive received $5 in free slot play to use at the casino.
Toys for Tots is a program founded by the U.S. Marine Corps in 1947, with the affiliated nonprofit Marine Toys for Tots created in 1991. The program has distributed more than 566 million toys to 258 children. This year, the program collected 10,362 toys to donate to 2,077 local children for the holidays. More information is available at www.toysfortots.org.
