FROSTBURG — Savage Mountain Firearms & Tactical Training officially opened its doors at 75 S. Grant St. with a ribbon-cutting on Sept. 16.
In addition to co-owners John Sagal, Harry Sagal, Olivine Phoenix and Robert Cuthbertson, the event also was attended by Frostburg City Commissioners Kevin Grove and Donald Carter Jr., Mayor Robert Flanigan, Chief of Police Nicholas Costello, City Administrator Elizabeth Stahlman and Community Development Director LJ Bennett, as well as FrostburgFirst Executive Director Deirdre Robertson.
Savage Mountain Firearms & Tactical Training is a military veteran-owned gun shop that puts emphasis on education and training to ensure a responsibly armed community.
In addition to selling firearms, bow-hunting equipment and related accessories, the store features products created by small businesses and local artisans.
The business also offers classes on responsible gun ownership, including the upcoming Maryland Wear and Carry Program initial training class.
Regular business hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The hours are subject to change based on hunting season and appointments during off-hours are possible, subject to availability.
To learn more about Savage Mountain Firearms & Tactical Training, follow the business on social media @SavageMountainFirearms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.