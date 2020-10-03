Scholarships pay for employee certifications, licenses

MCHENRY — Through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, Continuing Education & Workforce Development at Garrett College can offer scholarships for area businesses that want to provide employees with the opportunity to obtain industry required professional certification or licensure.
The federal grant fund is for governors to support and assist educational entities with emergency assistance due to COVID-19.
Gov. Larry Hogan allocated $10 million of the Maryland GEER Fund to community colleges to provide workforce development courses and continuing professional education leading to government or industry required certification or licensure.
According to Julie Yoder, GC’s dean of continuing education and workforce development, the primary goal of the college’s CEWD division is to be responsive to industry partners and develop programs that meet their needs.
“Being able to offer the GEER funding to help offset a large portion of the cost of the training is an added bonus during these challenging times,” Yoder said. “We hope other employers will take advantage of this opportunity to train their new hires or incumbent workers.”
Six employees of Rush Services in McHenry are enrolling in GC’s newest career training program — heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
“We at Rush Services are very thankful that Garrett College has put this program together, every company in the mechanical field is seeing a decline in senior qualified technicians,” said Josh Rush, service and sales manager of Rush Services. “We have a great group of younger employees that need quality training — what better place to get the training we need than in our own county.”
The HVAC program includes three courses that can be completed in as little as three months. A high school diploma or equivalent is required for entry to the program.
Upon completion of the program, students will receive an ESCO Group-Employment Ready Certification.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic Job Outlook, a 15% growth among the region is expected, with annual wages ranging from $39,000 to $67,000, for HVAC installers and HVAC mechanics.
In addition to the HVAC program, Garrett College offers other workforce programs that are eligible for scholarship opportunities through the GEER Fund: certificate in apartment/building maintenance, certified clinical medical assistant, certified medical administrative assistant, certified nursing assistant, commercial driver’s license, CDL learners prep, diesel mechanic, emergency medical technician, machining, medical coding and billing, paramedic, phlebotomy – venipuncture technician, veterinary assistant and welding.
For additional information on scholarship opportunities available for businesses, contact Continuing Education and Workforce Development at 301-387-3069.
