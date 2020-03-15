CUMBERLAND — The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons has granted three-year accreditation to the Schwab Family Cancer Center at UPMC Western Maryland.
To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
“UPMC Western Maryland has a long history with the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer,” said Dr. Scott Watkins, UPMC Western Maryland medical director of radiation oncology and chair of the Cancer Committee. “The guidelines of the CoC and the access to data as a benchmark for our program has helped us achieve new and vital standards in improving the care of cancer patients across many different diagnoses. Participation in the CoC program is a vital method for disseminating the best of care throughout the country.”
The Schwab Family Cancer Center at UPMC Western Maryland takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists. The multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care. “As the chair of the Cancer Care Committee, I am especially proud of all of my colleagues who devote countless hours to our patients and their care,” Watkins said.
“Continuous quality oversight and improvement have been critical to the ongoing success of our oncology program,” said UPMC Western Maryland President Barry Ronan. “Participating in the accreditation process of the Commission on Cancer is instrumental in maintaining our excellence in cancer care for our patients throughout the region.”
