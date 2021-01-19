MCHENRY — The All In: Business Plan Writing Series and Power of Possibilities Competition will begin with classes Feb. 23 offered through Garrett College’s business solutions department within the Continuing Education & Workforce Development Division.
The series aims to prepare individuals with the tools and knowledge to produce a business plan based on an idea. Participants will be provided with various mentors and receive business coaching from start to finish in creating a business plan.
Participants will learn how to create a practical business plan, conduct a market and competitor analysis, understand product and/or service concept development, produce financial and operating plansand design a go-to-market road map.
The series of classes will be offered as a hybrid class with the option to attend in person or virtually.
Participating in the All In: Business Writing Series is not required to participate in the Power of Possibilities Business Plan Competition that will take place in the spring. The competition offers a cash prize for the top business idea.
Past contestants have found the writing series to be helpful in preparing for the competition, as the course is designed to provide key support for individuals to research the potential of their ideas and ultimately, be successful.
Garrett College Business Solutions provides a variety of support and assistance to small business owners and managers. For additional information, contact Jodi McClintock at 301-387-3142 or jodi.mcclintock@garrettcollege.edu.
