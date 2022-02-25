CUMBERLAND — For the second time in three years, Shaffer Ford has been honored as a CARFAX top-rated dealer for exceptional customer service by earning an average of 4.6 stars or higher out of a possible 5 from verified customer ratings during 2021.
“We take great pride in providing our customers with the best possible vehicle shopping experience,” said Shaffer Ford General Manager Ed Clark. “From a customer’s first interaction with our sales associates, dealing with our finance department and even after their purchase when they utilize our parts and service departments, Shaffer Ford places a great emphasis on developing and maintaining great relationships with our loyal customer base, which has allowed us to serve the Motor City community over 40 years.”
Shaffer Ford, located at 10335 Mount Savage Road NW, was also honored as a top-rated dealer in 2019. Shaffer Ford has an average 4.8 star rating from CARFAX verified customers.
“CARFAX has nearly 3.3 million verified customer ratings and reviews,” said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX vice president of dealer business. “This isn’t an ‘everyone gets a trophy situation.’ We are recognizing truly the best of the best when it comes to remarkable service and customer care. These dealers were selected based solely on verified reviews from their actual customers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.