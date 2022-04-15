CUMBERLAND — The Sheetz restaurant and convenience chain has been named one of the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. This list, now in its 25th year, recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. Sheetz was ranked 33rd on this year’s list.
This is the eighth time in nine years that Sheetz has been named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America. The recognition follows Sheetz’s recent investment of over $70 million in store employee wages as well as an investment doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.