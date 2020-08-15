CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual Military Spouse Entrepreneur Summit in collaboration with second lady Karen Pence and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes on Aug. 19 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
The free event will connect military spouses with resources and information available to help them start or grow a small business.
The event will open with remarks from Pence and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. Panel speakers will include representatives from the Veteran Entrepreneurial Training & Resource Network, Institute for Veterans and Military Families, Dog Tag, The Rosie Network, the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Program and the Military Family Advisory Network.
“The SBA is committed to helping entrepreneurial military spouses succeed at every stage of small business development,” said Carranza. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the second lady to support military spouse entrepreneurs and help them overcome the unique business challenges they face.”
Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about SBA and partner resources for the military small business community. Panel discussions will cover entrepreneurship tips, disaster preparedness, access to capital and government contracting.
For more information and to register, visit https://events.hiringourheroes.org/event/d38f3518-d201-434e-ae46-ee2a07eeb7da/summary?environment=P2&5S%2CM3%2Cd38f3518-d201-434e-ae46-ee2a07eeb7da=.
To join the conversation on social media, use hashtag #SBAMilSpouseSummit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.