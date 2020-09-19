CUMBERLAND — National Small Business Week will be observed as a virtual event Sept. 22-24, rescheduled from May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebration honors the nation’s small businesses, many of which are veteran, women and minority-owned, for their achievements and dedication to their communities. Activities will include numerous educational panels providing retooling and innovative practices for entrepreneurs. The event will recognize the national award winners, including the naming of this year’s National Small Business Person of the Year.
“I am thrilled to host SBA’s virtual National Small Business Week ceremony and provide this opportunity to recognize inspiring entrepreneurs from across the country for their innovation, and in many cases this year, resilience,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “This year, we will spotlight America’s outstanding small businesses and their stories of perseverance and their ability to pivot and overcome adversity. This event will also feature many educational forums that will inspire entrepreneurs around the country as they recover and sustain their operations.”
National Small Business Week will also recognize small business advocates for their involvement in disaster recovery, government contracting and their support for small businesses and entrepreneurship. Awards will be presented to SBA partners in financial and entrepreneurial development, including top SCORE Chapter, Small Business Development Center, Women’s Business Center and Veterans Business Outreach Center.
For additional information on National Small Business Week, visit sba.gov/NSBW.
