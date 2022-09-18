CUMBERLAND — Sonny’s Transfer is under new ownership/management since the death of co-founder Norita Morris. The business remains in the family with Vickie L. Morris committed to continue the legacy that her father, Forest “Sonny” L. Morris Jr., established 41 years ago. Her brothers Forest “Butch” and Keith will continue as advisers through the transition period.
Sonny’s Transfer strives to continue the service that has been provided to Cumberland and the surrounding areas for four decades. Its mission statement will not change.
• Sonny’s Transfer strives to provide a quality service at a reasonable price.
• The staff and owner want to respect and treat your belongings as though they were their own.
• Sonny’s Transfer will continue to attempt to meet or exceed the expectations of our customers with respect and pride.
Community involvement is the cornerstone of the moving business. The business provides multiple services to the community. Most recently, Keith and Connie Morris donated and transferred property for four homes to be built on Maple Street to Habitat for Humanity. The company will provide moving services to the families moving in the homes at no cost to the new owners.
Sonny’s Transfer worked with the Cumberland Housing Group during the remodeling of Fort Cumberland Homes as part of the River Bend Court program and relocated 80 families to Jane Frazier Village. Sonny’s has transported furniture and household items at no cost for flood victims in Maryland and West Virginia. Other notable moves include two concrete urns to the Gordon-Roberts House and a half-ton concrete lion from one home to another with the help of Buckley’s Towing.
Sonny’s Transfer provides a scholarship to Calvary Christian Academy and plans a scholarship for Fort Hill High School students as well.
The office is located at 101 Humbird St., Suite 1, and can be reached at 301-724-7349.
