MCHENRY — A spec building has been completed in the McHenry Business Park off Bumble Bee Road with direct access to the Garrett County Airport.
The project is a partnership between the county and the Maryland Economic Development Corp. The building, which consists of 20,000 leasable square feet of flexible space, is available by contacting Garrett County Economic Development. Tenants may choose to rent all or part of the space.
Building services include propane gas, broadband and high-capacity electric and the location allows for expansion of the building. The building has 120/208 volt service and a 300 kVA pad-mounted transformer. Upgrades are available for larger uses.
Garrett County Economic Development may provide interest-free leasehold improvement loans up to $10 per square foot.
“This spec building is just the start to prove our commitment to critical infrastructure to support businesses and jobs here in the county,” said Michael Hough, director of Garrett County Economic Development.
The county commissioners expressed their appreciation to local contractors and Bob Brennan, the executive director of MEDCO, and his staff for their help and support for the project.
For more information, call 301-334-1992 or visit www.gconline.com.
