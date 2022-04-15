CUMBERLAND — Startup Portal announces its newest feature — a fully equipped co-working facility — to support startups, solopreneurs and small- to medium-sized businesses in need of an office, a video conferencing meeting room or simply a dedicated desk space.
A grand opening at 48 N. Centre St. is scheduled April 21 at 10 a.m. Business professionals, entrepreneurs, community leaders and county and state delegations are invited to attend. Stop in until 7 p.m. for refreshments and a firsthand look at Startup Portal’s newest location.
Startup Portal is a cloud-based platform that specializes in guiding businesses with fresh strategies to jump-start their ventures. The team at Startup Portal provides outsourced financial services, including financial reporting and modeling, CFO services, business projections, business funding and business planning.
“This is an exciting time for Startup Portal to expand to Cumberland and surrounding areas,” Rick Leimbach, CFO, adviser and founder, said. “The landscape of entrepreneurship has evolved from watching a TV show to creating your own business with affordable resources and available funding options, such as equity crowdfunding.”
Visit www.StartupPortal.com or contact Nick Bartel, business development coordinator, at 443-340-5736 or Nick@StartupPortal.com for more information on services, areas of expertise and facility locations.
