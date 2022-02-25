CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced $50 million in grant funds to be made available to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment and grow jobs in the state’s rural regions.
Each rural regional council, representing the Upper, Mid and Lower Eastern Shore, Southern Maryland and Western Maryland, will submit proposals to the Maryland Department of Commerce outlining how it plans to use up to $10 million available through the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund.
Counties that will benefit from the grant funds include Allegany, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Garrett, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester. Regional projects that foster collaboration between the counties are encouraged.
Eligible uses of the funds include developing infrastructure such as utilities, transportation and broadband to support the attraction, retention or expansion of businesses as well as infrastructure related to specific industry sector development, including manufacturing, cybersecurity and the life sciences.
The funding can be used for workforce development and attraction of talent as well as projects that stimulate entrepreneurship and innovation. Planning and feasibility studies are also eligible as well as certain capital and operational expenses. The funds may not be used for any direct incentives to the private sector.
“Through our regional representatives, Maryland Commerce works very closely with our rural regional councils to give them the one-on-one support and resources needed to spur job growth and investment in all regions of the state,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “We recognize that every county, especially our rural counties, has unique challenges and these additional funds will help them to better compete for economic development projects and look for opportunities to collaborate regionally.”
