Steve Green presented with Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

MCHENRY — Steve Green, owner of High Mountain Sports, was presented the 2020 Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award by Martin Heise as part of the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce virtual membership meeting.
Originally from Rockville, Green took a job as a ski instructor at Wisp Resort in 1987 while on his winter break from the University of Maryland College Park. He continued to spend his weekends teaching skiing at Wisp and also began working part time tuning skis at The Pinnacle, which was owned by Brian Glotfelty and several other partners. By 1991, The Pinnacle had become High Mountain Sports, relocated to the Trader’s Landing area and Green bought out the ownership’s partners to become a 50/50 owner of High Mountain Sports with Glotfelty.
In 2001, the pair purchased a satellite location on Sang Run Road offering winter sport rentals and in 2007, they purchased the property that is High Mountain Sports’ current location at Trader’s Landing. In 2015, Green and his wife, Kellyann, bought complete interests out, becoming the sole owners of High Mountain Sports.
Despite unusually warm ski seasons, Green was able to keep his staff employed and keep both of his High Mountain Sports locations open.
Green is one of the original founders and sits on the board of directors of Garrett Trails Inc., a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to the development of a network of high-quality, sustainable trails in Garrett County. He helps organize the annual Taste of Garrett County event and its Race up the Face competition and has been a driving force of the Garrett County Gran Fondo, a cycling event that draws up to 1,000 participants per year and contributes more than $1 million in economic impact to the community. Green has also supported the Deep Creek Winter Sports Team, the annual Savage Man triathlon and, each year, he mans a timing station for Race Across America, the national cycling event that passes through Garrett County.
A past board chair of the Garrett County chamber, Green serves on the chamber’s Legislative Affairs Committee, the Deep Creek Lake Policy and Review Board and has been active in the local Boy Scouts for over 10 years.
Heise award nominees are chamber members who originated, developed and/or significantly expanded their business with a willingness to take risks; are involved in the community; have high ethical standards; and have demonstrated leadership. The Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award Committee, comprised of previous winners, recommends finalists and a winner to the chamber board of directors.
