CUMBERLAND — Suzie Snyder has been promoted to vice president of branch operations at Chessie Federal Credit Union.
She has worked at Chessie for 34 years and previously served as assistant vice president of branch operations, administrative assistant, bookkeeper, head teller and teller.
Snyder serves as president of the Western Maryland Chapter of the MD/DC Credit Union Association and has held the office of treasurer for the past 12 years. She is active with the Financial Reality Fair for local high school students educating them on budget issues that they will face upon graduation.
Snyder and her husband Jim have two children and three grandchildren.
