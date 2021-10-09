CUMBERLAND — Tech at the Gap, the largest conference in Western Maryland for web developers, system administrators, network and security specialists, managers and other information technology professionals, returns Oct. 14 to Rocky Gap Casino Resort.
The day of professional development and networking opportunities, which features a range of speakers and presenters for its unifying theme of Prepare to Launch, begins with registration and a networking breakfast at 7 a.m. and concludes at 4:30 p.m.
Conference information and tickets are available at www.techgapmd.com. Conference organizers are offering a discount on virtual tickets using the promo code “LASTCHANCE21” at checkout.
Conference sessions and speakers include:
• Chaos Theory: A Future-of-Work View with Claire Haider.
• The Hybrid Multi-Cloud: Why It’s More Than a Buzzword with David McGann.
• The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification: The Future of Cybersecurity? with Jon O’Keefe.
• Navigating the Ever-Growing Tech Stack in Your Network with Chris Miller.
• Guerilla Vulnerability Management Using OSINT Techniques with Ramon “Ray” Balu.
The 4th Industrial Revolution: How Data Will Define Your Decade with O’Keefe.
• The Roles of Obstacles in Leadership with retired Capt. Robert “Hoot” Gibson.
“Technology has kept millions of workers and families connected during the pandemic. In many ways, it’s brought the importance and promise of the tech sector to the forefront of the national conversation. Events like Tech at the Gap are critical to educating and connecting IT professionals, helping professionals seize on opportunities and growing this sector in our region,” said Autumn Becker, executive director of the Western Maryland IT Center of Excellence.
For more information, visit www.techgapmd.com, call 301-784-5434 or email abecker@allegany.edu.
