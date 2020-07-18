The Giant Co., owner of Martin's supermarkets, introduces reusable bag program to fund nonprofits

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Giant Co., whose family of brands includes Martin’s supermarkets, has introduced a new reusable bag program designed to provide additional support to community partners focused on eliminating hunger, changing children’s lives and healing the planet.
The bags will rotate seasonally, each retailing for 99 cents, with 50 cents from the sale of each going back to the corresponding nonprofit partner.
“The Giant Co. is committed to building healthy communities, and this new reusable bag program is just one way we are better aligning with our corporate social responsibility efforts to make an even greater impact,” said Emily Steinkamp, manager of social impact for the firm. “Our customers have generously joined with us to support our charitable giving efforts in the past and this is another way they can help give back to their local communities, while also healing the planet by using reusable bags when they shop.”
The first bag, in stores now, benefits eight local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the communities where the company has a presence: The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania, Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., University of Virginia Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, West Virginia, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore and Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital.
In September through early next year, the reusable bag will have a hunger relief focus in support of regional food banks. In spring 2021, customers can support Planet Bee Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on driving awareness for pollinators in local communities.
For more details on Giant’s community purpose and its efforts around eliminating hunger, changing children’s lives and healing the planet, visit its website.
