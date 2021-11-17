CUMBERLAND — Timbrook Collision Center of Cumberland is now a certified collision repair provider, which ensures customers that their collision repairs will adhere to the latest industry quality and safety standards.
The new certification guarantees that collision repairs will be performed according to the manufacturer’s repair protocol by a properly trained and qualified technician, using the correct tools and equipment for the job.
The certification was provided by Assured Performance Collision Care of Aliso Viejo, California, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that promotes automotive safety within the collision care industry.
The new certifications for Timbrook come with industry recognition by the top automotive manufacturers, including Assured Performance, FCA, Kia and Nissan.
“The technical complexities of today’s vehicles make it more critical than ever to choose a body shop wisely. We take pride in our highly trained technicians who use the latest tools and equipment to deliver a top quality repair, and provide the very best in customer service,” said Lee Wilson, Timbrook Collision Center chief operating officer.
The automotive collision repair certification process is rigorous; less than 5% of all body shops in the U.S. are able to meet the stringent requirements imposed by the manufacturers to ensure quality and safety in their repairs.
