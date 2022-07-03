CUMBERLAND — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is recognized as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the country, earning the sixth position on the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. The Honor Roll is a distinction awarded to only 10 children’s hospitals nationwide.
UPMC Children’s Hospital is ranked for excellence in all pediatric specialty areas and is among the top 10 in six specialties: cardiology and heart surgery (No. 3); diabetes and endocrinology (No. 6); neonatology (No. 4); neurology and neurosurgery (No. 10); pulmonology and lung surgery (No. 8); and urology (No. 8).
“These rankings are a testament to the extraordinary work of our incredibly talented physicians, nurses and other clinical and support staff who help us to deliver world-class pediatric care each and every day,” said Diane Hupp, president, UPMC Children’s. “We are committed to continue our expansion of advanced care while delivering excellence in all we do for our patients and families across all of the areas we serve.”
UPMC Children’s provides unique treatments, therapies and surgeries that very few or no other children’s hospitals can offer. It attracts over 13,000 patients a year from outside the region, including internationally. Patients are seen from 35 countries and from 48 states.
“UPMC provides life changing medical care to every patient who walks through our doors,” said Mark Sevco, president, UPMC Hospitals. “This recognition showcases our position as a global leader in pediatric health care and why patients travel from across the country and the world to receive our care.”
The UPMC Children’s Specialty Care Center in Cumberland is located in the Johnson Heights medical building on Kent Avenue. The center is the first of its kind in the region and offers pediatric cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology and orthopaedic care. It is now easier than ever for residents in the Western Maryland region to access UPMC Children’s pediatric services. The new location offers access to nationally ranked pediatric specialists who travel to the center to provide outpatient services, including diagnostic evaluations and follow-up care.
Families in Western Maryland can also access UPMC Children’s Anywhere Care and UPMC Children’s Express Care virtual visits, and, soon, emergency medicine specialists at UPMC Western Maryland will partner with pediatric emergency specialists at UPMC Children’s to improve the care of kids in the Emergency Department at UPMC Western Maryland. This program, coming later in 2022, will ensure children in the Western Maryland region and beyond have convenient access to specialty care when in the emergency department.
The 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings will be published in the “Best Hospitals 2023” guidebook available in September. The rankings were introduced in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available.
