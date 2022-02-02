CUMBERLAND — Lori Russel, UPMC Western Maryland’s palliative care nurse coordinator, has been named the Maryland Rural Health Association 2021 Outstanding Rural Health Practitioner. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to educate and advocate for the health and wellness of rural communities and its residents.
Russel was nominated by her coworker and friend, physical therapist Jane Rossi. They have worked together since the late 1990s.
“I have so much respect for Lori, and I thought she would be perfect for this award,” Rossi said. “Her demeanor is calm, patient, caring and compassionate. She brings with her this incredible wealth of expertise. Someone like Lori is needed when difficult conversations with families take place. She is willing to share her expertise with others, and she is a wonderful educator.”
Palliative care is specialized care provided for someone with a serious, life-limiting illness at any stage — not necessarily just at the end of life. It provides patients time to get a good idea of the process of the disease they have.
“I was so excited,” Russell said about receiving the award. “When I read what Jane wrote about me in the nomination, I just sobbed. I can’t thank her enough for her wonderful words.”
Russel hopes the award going to someone in the field of palliative care will help shine a light on the many services her team provides. “I think we make a big difference for people,” she said. “We are able to help our patients and their families live better lives. We let them know they are not alone.”
“Working with Lori is a great honor,” said Dr. Benjamin Goldstein, who pioneered UPMC Western Maryland’s palliative care department in the fall of 2019. “She has been such an amazing resource for her patients and their families. She has spent countless hours providing much needed support to others nearing end of life, which is often very emotionally challenging. She does this with the utmost caring for every individual and does it with such humility.
“This award exemplifies Lori’s dedication to her field, and to her patients,” said Michele Martz, UPMC Western Maryland president. “Lori is a compassionate caregiver and a tireless advocate for the role of palliative and hospice care. She assists people to live their final days to the fullest, in peace, in the place they call home. UPMC Western Maryland is so fortunate to have Lori on our team caring for our local community.”
