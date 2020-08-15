CUMBERLAND — For the second year in a row, UPMC Western Maryland has received both the Mission: Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Quality Achievement Award and the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
The hospital also earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call, to emergency transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.
The initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.
