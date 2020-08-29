CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2020, and is one of only 60 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes UPMC Western Maryland’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. The hospital has reached an aggressive goal of treating cardiac patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
UPMC Western Maryland demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain-MI Registry for two consecutive years (2018 and 2019) and performed at the top level for specific performance measures.
“As a Gold Performance Award recipient, UPMC Western Maryland has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Dr. Michael C. Kontos, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, UPMC Western Maryland has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”
“At UPMC Western Maryland, our cardiac team is dedicated to providing guideline-based treatments for our heart attack patients, and this award from the ACC reflects our success in this endeavor,” said Dr. Christopher Haas, chair of internal medicine and medical director of cardiology. “Our team is comprised of local community members whose professional capabilities are on par with, or exceed, national standards. We are truly blessed to have such an incredibly dedicated and talented national award-winning cardiac team right here in Western Maryland.”
